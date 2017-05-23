Tue, 23 May 2017

Nagas in Arunachal Seek Centre’s Intervention to Set up Autonomous Council

May 23
17:47 2017
The Naga community in Arunachal Pradesh has urged the Centre to intervene in the long-delayed matter of granting autonomous council status to Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts, so that these areas can see socio-economic development.

Alleging that the Arunachal Pradesh government was denying the Nagas their genuine demand, the community said they had waited for too long to see development in the districts, and felt the area could develop only under an autonomous council.

“The central government must immediately constitute a committee to find out the real problem faced by the Nagas and support the autonomous council demand,” a statement issued by the affected Nagas in TCL areas said. The Nagas hoped that intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would “heal the sufferings of our people” caused due to under-development of the TCL area.

According to the community, their demand for an autonomous council, which could focus on the development of TCL areas, is deliberately being sidelined by the Pema Khandu government in Arunachal Pradesh. The community has questioned the state government’s intentions in view of lack of initiatives towards provision of basic facilities like education, health and roads for TCL areas.

“While our brothers in Nagaland are enjoying a full-fledged state with a special status, we have been left in the lurch to fend for ourselves. We feel dejected because of the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards our grievances,” said the statement.

A new students’ wing has also been formed to push for the demand of autonomous council for the Nagas in Arunachal Pradesh.

-IANS

ChanglangLongdingNagas in ArunachalTirap
