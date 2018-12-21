Nagas Losing Values in Caring, Respecting the Elderly: Senior SP Kohima

NET Bureau

A seminar on elderly issues (generational gap) organised by the Good Samaritan Women Society, Kohima was held with the DEF Kohima on Thursday at the SP office Conference Hall. The seminar was held in collaboration with Integrated Rural Development and Educational Organisation, Manipur under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The resource persons for the seminars were Neithonuo Liegise, Managing Director, Kohima Old Age Home, Meriema and Dr P Kilemsungla, Former Member, NPSC.

In the attempt to adapt with the fast-changing world, Vekhosa Chakhesang, Senior SP Kohima, viewed that Nagas are deviating from its cultural and traditional values of caring and respecting the elderly. The fact that a seminar on the elderly issue is required in the present day indicates the losing values of Nagas in caring and respecting its elderly, viewed Chakhesang.

“We must address the elderly issues in a more practical and effective way,” said Chakhesang calling for the involvement of other groups and organisations.

‘Aging has become a social problem’

Liegise, who has been running the Kohima Old Age Home for the last 13 years shared her experiences working with the elderly citizens in Nagaland while also speaking briefly on The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. “Aging has become a social problem,” said Liegise stating the many challenges confronting the elderly in today’s society.

Apart from the physical and psychological restraints, the problem of elderly abuse, the problem of adequate housing and quality care for the old were issues highlighted by Liegise. Sharing experiences from the Old Age Home, Liegise revealed there were countless cases of verbal and physical abuse of the elderly in Naga society by their own children. Further, the elderly are not given quality care and time where cases of starvation, negligence, and care of elderly parents were cited.

Liegise was of the view that technology in the form of communication services is also causing damages in relationships where children today no longer are physically present for their elderly parents. “Love and warmth in relationships are decreasing. Family ties and bonds have become very less,” said Liegise who maintained that cultural values, as well as Christian values, must be revived again. She also pointed out the important role that Police forces play in protecting the rights and security of the citizens especially the elderly.

Emphasising on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 initiated by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Liegise mentioned that the Act directs the legal obligation for children and heirs to provide maintenance to senior citizens and parents, by monthly allowance.

While the Act provides a simple, speedy and inexpensive mechanism for the protection of life and property of the older persons, much is to be done for the elderly citizens in Nagaland. Liegise pointed the need for the State to provide free healthcare services to its elderly, the presence of Geriatric wards and Geriatricians in State health centers, the growing need for a separate helpline for the elderly, transport services etc. With the Act ensuring setting up of old age homes; Liegise also hoped that more old age homes will be set up in Nagaland across its districts.

Source: The Morung Express

Image Source: Philadelphia Church of God