Tue, 18 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

‘Nagas Need to Own Our Stories and not Depend on Others Only to Write About Us’

December 18
12:54 2018
NET Bureau

“Nagas need to own our stories and not depend on others only to write about us,” Justice HK Sema, Former Judge, Supreme Court on Monday remarked while launching the book Sumi Naga, The origin and Migration of the Sumi Naga.

The book is authored by Inavi Jimomi and published by Heritage Publishing House. It was launched at Hotel Saramati Dimapur.

The former Justice expressed that the book is a product of hard labour and an in-depth research by the author.

He mentioned that the Nagas, irrespective of any tribe has the imagining knowledge of how they came into existence.

For the author Inavi Jimomi, growing up in the village surrounded by stories and folktales instilled in him a desire to learn about his people and their history.

He described the Sumis as the “wilderness explorers” and the book is about how the Sumis with their fierce determination blazed new trails that took them from the South of the present Nagaland to the Middle Region then to the North-West and North-East, and finally to the South-West of Nagaland.

From tracing the origin and migration of the Sumis, the author has encapsulated various aspects of cultural, social and religious history of the Sumi tribe in the book.

SOURCE: The Morung Express

Image Credit: The Morung Express

