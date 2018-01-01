Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 01 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Nagaland CM Calls Upon People to Build a New and Better State

Nagaland CM Calls Upon People to Build a New and Better State
January 01
18:33 2018
Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Monday wished the people of the state on the occasion of New Year and called upon all to build a new and better state.

In his message, Zeliang called upon all the people to build a new perspective and a new goal for the state. “Let us together build a new and better Nagaland,” he said.

Governor P B Acharya extending wishes to the people for New Year said political stability, respectful agreement resulting in permanent peace is the need of the hour.

He hoped that the year ahead will bring about development and prosperity to the state.

-PTI

TR Zeliang
