Sun, 03 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Naidu Launches Scheme for Differently Abled People in Assam

December 03
15:48 2017
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for an inclusive society with no discrimination against differently abled people.

People should treat the differently abled with empathy and not sympathy, Naidu said at the launch of the Deen Dayal Divyangajan Sahajya Scheme in Guwahati on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Under the scheme every differently abled person in the state would be entitled to a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 for their treatment.

“It is necessary that there is a change in the thought process as just making laws will not help in improving the situation for the differently abled,” he said.

The Vice President also lauded the Assam government for introducing the Pranam Act that entails all government employees to make contributions from their salaries for the elderly and differently abled family members. He asked the authorities to make public places accessible to them so that they are not deprived of any opportunities.

“Accessibility should be made mandatory and the entire society should encourage and help them in all possible manners. The state government should ensure that all beneficiaries get their dues under the various schemes introduced for them,” he said.

He also called upon banks and financial institutions to provide loans to them in an easy and simplified process. “Post demonetisation, banks have a lot of money. The government has also introduced schemes for the differently abled people. It should be ensured that the beneficiaries get to avail of both to lead a life of dignity”, Naidu added.

According to 2011 census, India is home to 2.21 per cent of the total 15 per cent of differently abled population across the globe, he pointed out. Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Social Welfare Minister Naba Kumar Doley were also present there on this occasion.

-PTI

Deen Dayal Divyangajan Sahajya Scheme
