Naked Protest in Guwahati Streets

NET Bureau

A group of protesters marched naked on the streets of Guwahati near Janata Bhawan against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Friday.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the protesters stripped themselves naked in protest of the controversial bill.

It is to be mentioned that previously several organizations have staged naked protests after the bill was passed across the state. This Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, 2019, and is awaiting contention by the Rajya Sabha.

Source: GPlus