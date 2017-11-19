Namami Barak Festival Begins in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Namami Barak festival in Silchar on Saturday and said that Barak and Brahmaputra rivers have the same language, that is of brotherhood, unity and harmony.

Sonowal said the Namami Barak is not only a festival but it is a new journey to explore these parts of Assam. Saying this festival is organised to revive humanistic values, to discover resources and possibilities of the land.

He said Namami Barak festival would “boost our commitment to develop the economy of the state and motivate us to engage with renewed vigour to take Assam into high growth trajectory”. The chief minister said that Barak valley has been neglected for long and people of this valley have lots of anguish and disappointments.

Stating that Namami Barak is an effort to ensure that the people of this valley can move forward in equal footing with the rest of the state, Sonowal said just like Namami Brahmaputra was inaugurated by then President Pranab Mukherjee, Namami Barak is also fortunate to have President Ram Nath Kovinds participation.

He said forces inimical to the states peace and development must be defeated by the people living across the plains and hills, Barak and Brahmaputra valleys of the state by staying united.

Urging the people to strive for building a society based on equality and harmony as envisioned by Swami Vivekananda, Sonowal said that Bhupen Hazarika and Hemanga Biswas through their creations always tried to keep the bond of unity and harmony among the people strong.

The chief minister also said that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving lot of importance to develop Barak valley along with the whole of northeast.

Railway ministry has introduced many new trains from Barak Valley and on Saturday also a new train connecting Silchar Dibrugarh- Trivandrum has been flagged off, he informed adding Dibrugarh and Silchar direct air connectivity has also started.

The chief minister also requested Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain to start a new train from Saurashtra to Dibrugarh and Silchar. Construction of the mini secretariat at Silchar would start soon and Vivekananda Cultural and Research Institute is also going to be set up here, he said.

River navigation from Silchar to the Bay of Bengal via Bangladesh would be started and this would boost the trade and business activities in the region, he said.

