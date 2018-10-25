Namdru Dorji- Bhutan’s first Airborne baby

NET Bureau

Bhutan has welcomed the first airborne baby – Namdru Dorji – under the care of the Team BEAR-Bhutan Emergency Aeromedical Retrieval.

Informing about the story of the airborne baby in the sky of Bhutan, former Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on the social media platforms, while sharing some pictures stated on Wednesday: “Bhutan welcomes first air-born baby!”

Starting that airborne babies are rare and “those born in helicopters are extremely so” Tobgay said he is “thrilled to hear that a preterm baby was successfully delivered in mid-flight during a medical evacuation”.

The baby, weighing a healthy 2.48 kgs, was born to Sangay Rigzin and Kuenlay Dorjee above Trongsa at an altitude of 12,000 ft on 4:34 pm, on October 22, 2018.

While lauding the efforts of the medical team behind the success story, Tobgay stated: “A big shout out to Team BEAR-Bhutan Emergency Aeromedical Retrieval on yet another extraordinary achievement, this one nothing short of historic.”

He also gave “thumbs up” to Royal Bhutan Heli on yet “another successful medevac, this one from Panbang”.

The former Bhutan PM sharing the information stated that Kuen-lay Dor-jee says that mother and baby boy are healthy and doing well. Informing that the mother along with the baby have been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Tobgay stated: “The baby’s grandfather has already decided to call him (baby) Namdru Dorji!”

SOURCE: Northeast Now