Nana Patekar to Send Legal Notice to Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta who created a storm in the Bollywood after she alleged that Nana Patekar had harassed her 10 years ago on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss, has recently gathered the support of various celebrities from all quarters of the industry. Meanwhile, Nana Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar in an official statement said a legal notice is being sent to Tanushree.

Nana Patekar expressed that he will send a legal notice to her. He said, “What do you mean sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me. What do you mean sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me.

The veteran actor’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar that channel that nothing has been fully decided yet. “We are at the preliminary stage. It will take time maybe 3-4 days. I will sit with Nana and then decide. He has left the case to me. I don’t know how far I should take it. It is something that happened 10 years ago. Why wasn’t her FIR not recorded then? The law is so draconian it is easy for anyone who can go and claim that so and so person is harassing me,” he said.

In another statement he said, “In process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth.” However, the event that Tanushree Dutta has been unfolding and confirmed by various media sources including the director and choreographer Ganesh Acharya of Horn Ok Pleassss.

Besides, Tanushree also opened up about director Vivek Agnihotri and said that he had allegedly asked her to “take off your clothes and dance.” Her male co-stars like Suniel Shetty spoke in defense of her.