Nana Patekar’s Housefull 4 Scenes Retained?

NET Bureau

Last month in a shocking revelation, former Miss India Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment.

She had claimed that she was assaulted by Nana Patekar during the filming of the 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss. The former actress also revealed that she was not just pushed but also intimidated by Nana Patekar on the sets. Nana Patekar has, however, denied the claims.

Ever since Tanushree’s revelation, many women have opened up about the harassment incident which they have faced in the past and the #MeToo movement has taken over the country.

Following the allegations, Nana Patekar was dropped out of the movie Housefull 4. The film’s director Sajid Khan was also accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women after which the flick’s hero Akshay Kumar requested the producers to halt the shoot.

However, a report in Bollywoodlife.com had revealed that Nana Patekar’s scenes from the upcoming movie might be retained. Recently, Tanushree opened up about the same in her letter and also expressed her disappointment with Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) in the same.

She wrote, “After reports that Nana has been asked to step down from Housefull 4 because Fox star India and the lead star Akshay Kumar wants to disassociate themselves from those accused of sexual harassment a new report suggests that his scenes (all of 6 days worth of shoot) will not be cut from the film and will be retained in the final cut. What kind of disassociation is this?? Or was that also to just save face?? Just another farce to maintain the image,” reports Pinkvilla.

In her letter, she also wrote that she is thoroughly disappointed by the stand that CINTAA has taken on the issue.

“I’m thoroughly disappointed by the stand that Cintaa has taken on the issue. After issuing a very public apology for not dealing with the sexual harassment complaint 10 years ago when they had a handwritten complaint from me. This time around I was called to meet CINTAA in the presence of their lawyer and assured that they will take strict action possibly expulsion of Nana as well as take to task choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sami Siddique and dir Rakesh Sarang of Horn ok please incident,” she wrote.

The letter further read, “I asked them if they can provide me with legal aid since they have their own lawyer and I was being threatened by a legal notice of defamation from Nana : CINTAA refused to say it is not their policy to provide legal aid in such cases, however, they said the only thing they can do to help is to revive my old complaint from the year 2008 and take action on it . They asked me to send a letter through my representative to revive my old complaint so they could take immediate action. When I sent the letter they suddenly had a problem with the fact that it was not me but my representative who sent the letter and asked for a cover letter authorising my representative to represent me at Cintaa. I sent the cover letter along with the letter with my signature to revive the old complaint. Still no action. It seems their support of #MeToo is only limited to media interaction and big words. Actions speak louder than words,” reports Pinkvilla.

Apart from Nana Patekar, till now many prominent celebrities like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor and Kailash Kher have also been accused of sexual misconduct.

SOURCE: Times Now News