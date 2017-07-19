Nar Bahadur Bhandari Gets Cremated with Full State Honours

The last rites of Former Sikkim Chief Minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari was performed at Jalipool crematorium, East Sikkim on Wednesday.

Bhandari was cremated with full state honours with 21 gun salute in the presence of Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and his cabinet colleagues, Speaker K.N. Rai, Chief Secretary and DGP, Senior officers of the State Government and thousands of well wishers.

The mortal remains of Bhandari was kept at Manan Kendra from 8am to 11am on Wednesday morning for people to pay their last respects. Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil joined hundreds of well wishers to pay tribute to the former Chief Minister.

Thereafter the funeral procession proceeded towards the crematorium at Jalipool. The procession halted at various points such as Deorali, Tadong Convoy Ground, Manipal Hospital Gate, and Mayfair junction, where people had gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects to the erstwhile leader.

Nar Bahadur Bhandari, an obscure school teacher, who rose to become one of the longest-serving chief ministers of Sikkim, died on 16th July. Bhandari, a three-term former chief minister, was 77. He is survived by wife Dil Kumari Bhandari, a former MP, two daughters and a son. He breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Born in 1940 at Malbasey in West Sikkim, Bhandari was a teacher in a government school before he joined active politics. He became the chief minister of the tiny Himalyan state for the first time in 1979 on a Janata Parishad ticket and then again in 1984 and 1989 on a Sikkim Sangram Parishad ticket. The founder of the SSP, Bhandari remained its president till his death.

Known as a pragmati and resilient leader, Bhandari was the second chief minister after L D Kazi to hold the reins of the fledgling state which officially became a part of the Indian Union in 1975. He was also a former president of Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee.