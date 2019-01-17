Narayana Hospital Doctors Successfully Conducts Two Rare Surgeries

NET Bureau

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Guwahati conducted surgeries for two extremely rare and complicated diseases. The surgeries were conducted by an able and efficient team of Narayana Guwahati.

These kinds of complicated surgeries done by an able team highlights that Guwahati is now positioned at an International level in terms of quality Health Care.

The patient Mr Utpal Barman, 34yrs(M) hailing from, Assam was suffering from an autoimmune disorder involving the Thymus Gland (Myasthenia Gravis) which causes extreme weakness of the muscles and Thyroid Gland (Grave’s Disease) for which a hyperactive thyroid gland present with toxic features. He was initially managed by Dr Pijush Das, Consultant- Neurology and Dr Sunil Mallah Buzarbaruah, Consultant- Endocrine Surgeon by reducing the toxic symptoms. Subsequently, the patient underwent concomitant surgery of both the thyroid gland and thymus gland by a team of Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr Rajnish Duara and Endocrine Surgeon Dr Sunil Mallah Buzarbaruah. The case required critical anesthetic management for the two surgeries which were ably provided by Dr Imdadul Hussain, Dr Dhiman Hazarika and Dr Kunal Agarwal.

This type of operating thyroid and chest bone splitting procedure for Thymectomy is extremely rare in India. In medical literature, there are reports of a staged procedure with an interval between procedures except for a solitary case report from the USA in 1988 where a similar concomitant procedure was done.

In another case, a critical patient Mr Khagen Rajbongshi, 57 yrs old(M) from, Assam presented with a near-fatal vascular disease with acute renal failure at Narayana Hrudalaya, Guwahati. He had a dangerous condition called Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) involving the whole left leg. He underwent emergency dialysis under Dr Sashank Gupta, Nephrologist.

The DVT was managed with blood thinning agents but due to extensive progress of the thrombosis, the patient was implanted with IVC Filter by Cardiovascular Surgeon, Dr Rajnish Duara. The patient recovered from his renal failure completely and got significant relief from DVT. DVT can cause a dreaded complication called Pulmonary Embolism which occludes the blood vessels going to the lung from the heart. This condition has almost 90% mortality and even emergency surgery results are extremely poor.