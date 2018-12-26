Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Rail-Cum-Road ‘Bogibeel’ Bridge

NET Bureau

History was written yet again on the mighty Brahmaputra River in Assam when the longest rail-cum-road Bogibeel bridge was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst a mammoth gathering on Tuesday which coincides with the birthday of former iconic Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Christmas. The Bogibeel double-decker bridge spanning 4.94 KM is the 5th bridge over the Brahmaputra.

Addressing a huge gathering at Kareng in Dhemaji district, Modi while congratulating the people said that the bridge would immensely benefit both Assam and Arunachal and propel economic growth in the region apart from easing communication. He said that the dream project was started during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which took a long time to complete because the NDA that was according to top priority on the bridge was voted out of power adding that the successive governments did not pay adequate attention thereby leading to an inordinate delay.

While speaking about good governance the Prime Minister said his government was committed to building a just society wherein the poorest of the poor got benefited from all the centrally sponsored schemes. He said that millions of misappropriated money had been recovered and economic offenders arrested and put behind the bars. The Prime Minister reiterated that corruption was the biggest impediment in the way of development adding that corruption could break the backbone of any country and told the huge cheering gathering that corruption would not be tolerated at any level adding corruption created hardships for the poor and marginalized. He delved at length on the development projects launched all over the country including in the North-East region and assured that his government would continue to serve the country with transparency, dedication, and honesty.

Modi emphatically said that the North-East is an important and integral part of the nation and added that development of the North-East meant the development of the country. During his address, the Prime Minister recalled the great sacrifices made by the iconic Assamese heroes and paid his respectful homage to all the brave souls who were the architects of Assam. While congratulating the Engineers and workers, Modi said that the Bogibeel bridge was an Engineering feat. Earlier, the Prime Minister flagged off the first passenger train over the Brahmaputra.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in his speech said that Assam had made rapid strides in all sectors under dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the people to repose their unflinching faith in PM Modi and the NDA government. While describing the occasion as truly historic for both Assam and Arunachal, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that under the able leadership of PM Modi, his state had taken a giant leap forward in all sectors and invited the Prime Minister to visit Arunachal Pradesh in January next year. Khandu said that his state was taking up a number of projects which would greatly benefit the people in the long run. He told the huge gathering that the Bogibeel bridge would not only help in transportation but would also connect hearts thereby bringing the two age-old friendly states closer.

While participating in the deliberation Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah while highlighting the development projects in Assam said that many projects on roads and bridges were being carried out in the state under PM Modi and hoped that the North-East region would forge ahead sooner than later because of the NE- friendly policies and programmes of the NDA government. Sarmah said that a dream dreamt by the people of Assam and Arunachal long time ago was eventually fulfilled with the commissioning of the Bogibeel bridge adding that it was the dream of former charismatic PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to build the 5th bridge over the Brahmaputra. While speaking glowingly about PM Modi the minister said that the NE region had made tremendous progress under him (Modi.) In his welcome address Union MoS, Railway Rajen Gohain said that all the states in NE region would be connected by railway and thanked the Prime Minister for his concern for the NE region.

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, BTC Chief, MPs and MLAs from Assam, MLAs from Arunachal and a host of other dignitaries attended the inaugural programme.