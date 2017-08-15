Narendra Modi Lauds Salim-Sulaiman’s Independence Day Song

In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded musicians Salim and Sulaiman Merchant for composing a patriotic song on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day and dedicating it to the jawans in the Indian army. Titled Mera Desh Hi Mera Dharam, the song released on August 15.

Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote, “Lovely rendition @salim_merchant Bhai and @Sulaiman Bhai. You convey a very strong message through the video. #MeraDeshHiDharam.”

Talking about the idea behind the song, Salim told ANI, “A few months back, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested we should make a song for the country to celebrate the 70th Independence Day. We really liked the suggestion and decided to release the song on August 15.”

“We dedicate the song to the jawans who happily sacrifice their lives for the sake of their nation. With this feeling and emotion, Sulaiman and I created this song. The lyrics that have been penned down by Sandeep Srivastava also express the same sentiment,” he added.

Sulaiman, on the other hand, said, “It’s been 70 years of Independence, and most of the songs are made for the country but it has never happened that a song has been made for the jawans. We are independent because of our army.”

ANI