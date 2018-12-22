Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 22 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Narendra Modi to Release Commemorative Coin to Honour Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Narendra Modi to Release Commemorative Coin to Honour Atal Bihari Vajpayee
December 22
14:08 2018
NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin on Monday in honour of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Minister of State for Culture, Mahesh Sharma will also be present at the occasion.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16 at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was 93.

The veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first ever person from the BJP to have become the nation’s Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice — briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day‘ by the BJP. He decorated with Bharat Ratna was in 2014.

Source: NDTV

Image Credit: Bussiness Today

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Commemorative Coin narendra modi
