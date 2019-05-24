Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 24 May 2019

Northeast Today

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on 30th May; to visit his mother before swearing-in ceremony

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on 30th May; to visit his mother before swearing-in ceremony
May 24
13:25 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Post the historical win of Narendra Modi led BJP, now the PM will lead to a cabinet meeting on 24th May. According to the sources, the leaders have started planning to form the government. The reports suggest that Narendra Modi will take oath on 30th May and in between that he recently met BJP former leader Lal Krishna Advani and veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

According to the sources, the oath ceremony will be held in between 4 PM to 5 PM and before that Modi will visit Varanasi. He will lead a rally there to thank the people of Varanasi for choosing him once again. He will also visit his hometown to meet his mother Heeraben Modi. Well, it’s not clear that like earlier this time also Modi will invite global leaders in his oath ceremony or not. Today, in the cabinet meeting Modi and Shah will discuss to form a new government.

In the cabinet meeting the leaders will throw a proposal to withdraw 16th Lok Sabha and after that proposal, president of India, Ram Nath Kovind will agree to dissolve the government. Three election commission officer to visit the president of India to form the new government.

 

Source: Catch News

Tags
general elections 2019OathPM Modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.