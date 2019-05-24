Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on 30th May; to visit his mother before swearing-in ceremony

NET Bureau

Post the historical win of Narendra Modi led BJP, now the PM will lead to a cabinet meeting on 24th May. According to the sources, the leaders have started planning to form the government. The reports suggest that Narendra Modi will take oath on 30th May and in between that he recently met BJP former leader Lal Krishna Advani and veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

According to the sources, the oath ceremony will be held in between 4 PM to 5 PM and before that Modi will visit Varanasi. He will lead a rally there to thank the people of Varanasi for choosing him once again. He will also visit his hometown to meet his mother Heeraben Modi. Well, it’s not clear that like earlier this time also Modi will invite global leaders in his oath ceremony or not. Today, in the cabinet meeting Modi and Shah will discuss to form a new government.

In the cabinet meeting the leaders will throw a proposal to withdraw 16th Lok Sabha and after that proposal, president of India, Ram Nath Kovind will agree to dissolve the government. Three election commission officer to visit the president of India to form the new government.

