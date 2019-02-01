Narendra Modi to Visit Assam And Arunachal On February 9

NET Bureau

Amid the protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh on February 9.

PM Modi would likely to arrive in Guwahati on February 9 and is likely to take part in Srimanta Sankardev Sangha session in Morigaon. The Prime Minister will also hold discussion with BJP leaders of the seven States to devise strategies for the Lok Sabha polls.

The PM is also likely to lay the foundation stone of the Hollongi Airport in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

