Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 01 Feb 2019

Northeast Today

Narendra Modi to Visit Assam And Arunachal On February 9

Narendra Modi to Visit Assam And Arunachal On February 9
February 01
11:32 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Amid the protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh on February 9.

PM Modi would likely to arrive in Guwahati on February 9 and is likely to take part in Srimanta Sankardev Sangha session in Morigaon. The Prime Minister will also hold discussion with BJP leaders of the seven States to devise strategies for the Lok Sabha polls.

The PM is also likely to lay the foundation stone of the Hollongi Airport in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Source: Pratidin Time

Tags
arunachal pradeshassamnarendra modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.