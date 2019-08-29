Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 29 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ pledge: PM pushes for a healthier nation

Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ pledge: PM pushes for a healthier nation
August 29
11:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 29, launched a nation-wide Fit India Movement and urged people to become more aware of health and good life.

Addressing a special programme at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi, PM Modi asked people to take the pledge for a fitter India.

Viewed as a huge health enthusiast himself, the Prime Minister said: “We should make fitness our mantra for life.” “Fitness is extremely important in today’s world for the well being and good health of all individuals. Fitness should become a mass movement,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi was addressing a large crowd of children at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital. The ‘Fit India Movement’ has been organised to celebrate the ‘National Sports Day’ and the campaign aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives, a statement said.

During his latest Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had asked people to take part in the ‘Fit India Movement’ which has been organised to celebrate ‘National Sports Day’ today – the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

Ahead of the event launch, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “Tremendous supports are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the Fit India Movement to be launched by PM Narendra Modiji.”

“Chief Ministers, corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success.”

Asked by the University Grant Commission, universities have prepared for the Fit India Movement.

Source: Dailyhunt

Tags
Fit Indianarendra modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.