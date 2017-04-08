Sat, 15 Apr 2017

National Film Awards: ‘Dikchow Banat Palaax’ Wins Best Feature film on National Integration
Bringing laurels for the state, Assamese movie ‘Dikchow Banat Palaax’ has received the Nargis Dutt award for Best Feature film on national integration in 64th National film awards. The film was directed by Sanjib Sabhapandit and produced by Carrascope.

Another Assamese movie Maj Rati Keteki, directed by Santanu Bordoloi and produced by Udara Films, got the Best Assamese Film award.
The Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut film went to Bengali movie Alifa, directed by Deep Chowdhury, an Assam-based director, and produced by Amaan Ahmed.

Haanduk, directed by Jaicheng Jai Dohotia and produced by Mayamara Production, received the Best Moran Film Award.

Renowned actor from Assam Adil Hussain got a Special Mention for his films Mukti Bhawan and Maj Rati Keteki.

