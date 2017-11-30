National Media Not Giving Proper Place to Manipur: Governor

Governor Najma Heptulla has said that the national media is not giving “proper place” to Manipur.

The governor said this while interacting with a delegation of Press Council of India (PCI), Press Association, Indian Journalist Union and Editors Guild of India which called on her in Imphal on Tuesday night.

“The national media is not giving proper place to Manipur and the state has been in the news, only for wrong reasons particularly related with natural calamities and bandhs,” she told the media delegation.

The media delegation also called on Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the state secretariat, an official statement said.

-PTI