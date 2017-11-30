Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 30 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

National Media Not Giving Proper Place to Manipur: Governor

National Media Not Giving Proper Place to Manipur: Governor
November 30
12:51 2017
Governor Najma Heptulla has said that the national media is not giving “proper place” to Manipur.

The governor said this while interacting with a delegation of Press Council of India (PCI), Press Association, Indian Journalist Union and Editors Guild of India which called on her in Imphal on Tuesday night.

“The national media is not giving proper place to Manipur and the state has been in the news, only for wrong reasons particularly related with natural calamities and bandhs,” she told the media delegation.

The media delegation also called on Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the state secretariat, an official statement said.

-PTI

Najma Heptullanational media
