Fri, 26 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

National Taekwondo Meet Begins

National Taekwondo Meet Begins
October 26
13:40 2018
NET Bureau

The 29th National Taekwondo Meet of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti began at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sonitpur district in Assam from Friday.

Around 427 participants under eight regions –Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Shillong, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bhopal, and Patna are expected to take part.

Assam Minister for Labour and Employment, Tea Tribes Welfare and Education, Pallav Lochan Das inaugurated the tournament in presence of Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah and R K Gupta, DC of Shillong Region.

SOURCE: The Sentinel

