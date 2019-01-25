National Voter’s Day Observed in Tawang

NET Bureau

The 9th National Voter’s day was observed on Friday in the district Headquarters, Tawang in DC’s Conference hall. All the HODs administrative Officers and BLO’s, New voters participated in the celebration.

Shri Lobsang Tsetan EAC (Eln) in his welcome address informed the house present that this year theme for NVD is “No voter to be left behind”. He further explained about the importance of National Voters day and activities of the election department in creating awareness on the importance of elections in a democracy.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest ADC Tawang Shri BekirNyorak said, the election process is a sensitive programme, and we should conduct it with utmost sincerity and dedication following the laid down rules, everyone should be responsible to conduct it in a peaceful free and fairway. He sought active and advance planning from police and all the HODs for coming election. And after his address, ADC Shri Nyorak felicitated and gave away Electoral photo identity cards to new voters with the badge of “ proud to be a Vote- Ready to vote”. He also distributed prizes to the winners of Quiz and essay competitions conducted in different schools during IEC campaign of the dept.

The members present were also administered voters pledge and ethical voting pledge. The celebration ended with AERO Tawang Shri Tashi WangchuThongdok.