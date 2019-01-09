National Youth Day – January 12

NET Bureau, Santanu Nandi Purkayastha

On January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was born to Viswanath Dutta and Bhuvaneshwari Devi in Kolkatta. He was named Narendra Nath Dutta. From his childhood, Narendra Nath showed extraordinary thinking, brilliance and great courage and never accepted anything to be correct unless he found out the fact by himself.

It was under the guidance of his Guru Ramakrishna Paramhamsa his energy was channelized towards religious belief, Vedas, Vedanta and Indian Philosophy. Gradually Narendra Nath started taking interest in Vedas and Sanskrit and within a short period of time, he developed mastery over the taken areas. After the death of his Guru Ramakrishna Paramhamsa , he started Bharat Parikrama as a wandering monk. He traveled all the direction of India and made people enlightened with his knowledge. He made everybody understand Vedas in a simple way. Meaning of all the Vedas became clear even to a layman as the wondering monk cited the examples from practical application.

It was Maharaja of Khetri who confirmed him the title of Vivekananda. People were highly moved by his ideas, intellect, knowledge in Vedanta that especially in south India, people started to worship him as a great saint. But for Swamiji, it was a different story, when he traveled all through over India for four years his heart bled over the poverty and misery of the people. People were found to lose their self-confidence and accepted slavery as their fate and were not able to take any decision.

Swamiji became restless and to find a solution of such problems, he mediated in the mid-sea rock away from Kannyakumari for three days and three nights that was on 25th,26th and 27th Dec 1892. So after three days and three nights he jumped from meditation and shouted “I hit upon a plan”. He hit upon a plan to spread the message of India to the world and to raise the sufferings millions of his country to their past glory. The only thing that Swamiji wanted was to rejuvenate India and to put mother India in her earlier throne of Glory.

By that time news spread that world parliament of religion was all set to be held in America and people of India mainly South Indians found Swami Vivekananda to be correct representative for Hinduism. Even though Swamiji declined at first but later on he had to accept the people’s request. And what he did in the world Parliament of Religion is now history. Next day, that is 12th September 1893 all the newspapers of America addressed him as a cyclonic man. In the Parliament of Religion when he pronounced the idea “ We believe not only in universal tolerance but we accept all the religions to be true”, the vision for next-generation laid.

Swamiji stayed in the west for long years and there in America and the UK Swamiji developed thousand of Disciples who were eager to know from him Vedanta. Swamiji who went from India empty-handed was able to establish Vedanta Society in the USA, with a number of followers. He could have remained in West and passed his rest life preaching Vedas over there but Swamiji was a great Patriot and he came back to India to uplift his sisters and brothers of his country and to boost their morale.

In 1897 Swamiji returned to India. He had to arise and awake a Nation which ‘felt like a slave, under the shadow of the British and the west. It would be difficult to name any freedom fighter that time and afterward also, who were not influenced by the thoughts, ideals, and patriotism of Swamiji. Actually, if we analyze critically we will find that development of oneness, unity and the role of Indian became clear to everybody only after the speeches and works of Swami Vivekananda.

Before that even though there was freedom struggle against British it was localized in small areas. Rulers and Kings were fighting against the British for their own cause. After the arrival of Swami Vivekananda, all the Indian irrespective of their caste, creed, community, and religion etc. started believing in oneness and a new wave of Patriotism generated which was found to bind everybody together. British ruled India by dividing India but Swamiji ’s words united them together and they were also able to understand slavery and gradually oneness, confidence, and love for the nation found to develop.

Once Bal Gangadhar Tilak requested Swamiji to join him for freedom struggle, to this Swamiji made him understand that his work is different and that was to make India independent culturally and socially and to boost the confidence level of every Indian but he wished Tilak all his best for his role in freedom struggle.

Swami Vivekananda in many places during his lecture session said “Our country requires a hero, be a hero, stand firm like a rock. Be brave, be brave Man dies but once”.

Swamiji said to the youth “All powers are within you, you can do anything and everything, believe in that, do not believe that you are weak”.

Swamiji exhorted “What India wants is a new electric fire to stir up a fresh vigor in the national veins”.

Swamiji told in bold voice “It is the man making religion that we want, It is the man making education that we want”.

All the freedom fighters were greatly influenced by the words and ideals of Swamiji , may it be Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Former Prime Minister J.L.Nehru, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Chittaranjan Das, Sarojini Naidu, Bhagat Singh, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Rabindra Nath Tagore, Nazrul Islam, A.P.J Abdul Kalam, Indira Gandhi, S. Radha Krishnan, were among many.

Mahatma Gandhi said ”After going through his(Swami Vivekananda)works, the love that I had for my country became a thousand-fold”

Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore said, “If you want to know India you know Vivekananda, in him everything is positive and nothing negative”

Former Prime minister J.l.Nehru said “ He(Swami Vivekananda )was one of the greatest founders of the National Movement of India “

Netaji said “He( Swami Vivekananda)died very young in 1902 but since his death, his influence has been even greater”

The great Jagdish Chandra Bose said on his death” Can we realize what that work has been- how one man did all this? When one is tired it is best that he should sleep, but his deeds and teaching will walk the earth and waken and strengthen “

In the year 1985, Indian Government declared January 12 as National Youth Day.

If wee summarized Swami Vivekananda’s teaching, philosophy and work we find that-

Swami Vivekananda was a True Indian from the deep core of his heart, he was above all sort of social division like caste, community, language or religion. He considered himself only as Indian and made others also to feel proud of themselves as Indian.

That time itself Swamiji stressed for Women Education and later on, this dream was fulfilled by his disciple sister Nivedita, who opened a school for girls in Kolkata. Swami Vivekananda said, ”Women must be put in a position to solve their own own problems in their own way.No one can or ought to do this for them”.

Swami Vivekananda advocated that development of a country rests in the development of Science. So once he put forwarded his opinion to Jamshedji Tata regarding the scientific research while they were on a voyage from Japan to Chicago. Swamiji wanted to combine scientific and technological achievement of the west with the asceticism and humanism of India. Jamshedji liked his proposal and accordingly The Indian Institute of Sciences came into existence.

He also challenged the worst side of Hindu religion and said “Astrology and all these mystical things are generally sign of a weak man” and also made it clear that instead of spending a whole day in worshipping the God, people need to serve the poor, needy and misery downtrodden. Serving men are serving God. Worshipping the God if done for 10 minutes to one hour then it is sufficient to keep the rituals intact.

Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and Philosophy is very much relevant today. The number of problems that the nation is facing today can be solved through his teachings. Swamiji’s life and speeches are capable enough to develop in anybody the patriotic feelings and in return, the person is bound to contribute in the Nation Building.

Let me conclude with one of his quotation “ If there is one word that you find coming out like a bomb from the Upanishads, bursting like a bombshell upon the masses of ignorance. It is the word of ‘Fearlessness’ ”.

