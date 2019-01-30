Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 30 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

National Youth Parliament Festival Organized at JNC

National Youth Parliament Festival Organized at JNC
January 30
11:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau, Maksam Tayeng

Along with rest of the district and the state the National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 was also organized at state’s oldest premier college, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat on Monday amidst participation from NSS Unit of the college and faculties.

Topics like India sets global narratives on Terrorism, India sets global narratives on Economic Offenders, India sets global narratives on Climate Change, Khelo India: a gateway for budding Sportspersons and best time for Indian sportspersons to make a mark etc, were discussed during the district youth parliament festival for East Siang District.


Organized as a part of the National Youth Parliament Festival – 2019 under the Sports & Youth Affairs Ministry, the programme saw the participation of students from the college and others. Some of the best speakers will be selected from the district youth parliament festivals to compete in the state youth parliament festival, which will be held shortly, informed NSS Programme Officer, JNC, Dr. T. Payum.

Tags
arunachal pradeshNational Youth Parliament Festival
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.