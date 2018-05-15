Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 15 May 2018

Northeast Today

Naval Chief Visits Tripura

Naval Chief Visits Tripura
May 15
21:21 2018
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba accompanied by his wife Reena Lanba on Tuesday visited some important tourist places in the northeastern state of Tripura.

A Tripura government official said that Admiral Lanba visited southern Tripura’s Tripureswari temple, constructed in 1501 A.D. by the then Maharaja Dhanya Manikya and northearn Tripura’s famous archaeological site Unakoti, where amazing rock carvings, murals with their primitive beauty dating back to the 7th-9th centuries can be seen.

In his maiden visit to the bordering state, the Naval Chief also visited the 88-year-old Neermahal, eastern India’s lone lake palace. Tripura’s last king Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur built the majestic palace Neermahal in 1930 in the midst of Rudrasagar lake as his summer residence.

The union forest and environment ministry had earlier declared Rudrasagar a national lake. “During his two-day stay in Tripura, Admiral Lanba is likely to informally interact with the Assam Rifles officials about the state’s situation,” the official added.

-IANS

