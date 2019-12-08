Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 08 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister dies at 26 after 8-year battle with cancer: reports

December 08
12:56 2019
NET Bureau

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, has died at the age of 26 after battling with cancer for eight years. According to reports, she died at a hospital in Pune.

According to Amar Ujala, the news of Syama’s death was confirmed by the actor’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui. He also told the channel that Nawazuddin was in the USA when Syama breathed her last. Her funeral will take place at the actor’s ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh, Budhana, where the entire family is present. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.

In a social media post last year, Nawazuddin had revealed that Syama was diagnosed with cancer when she was 18. “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 [email protected] & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem,” he had written.

Source: Hindustantimes

