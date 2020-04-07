Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 07 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

NCC cadets in Shillong volunteers in the fight against COVID-19

April 07
15:45 2020
NET News Desk

The National Cadet Corps of Shillong has come forward to assist the civil administration in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday.

The NCC volunteered with the police in maintaining proper social distancing during the ration distribution amid the lockdown in the state capital.

As per reports, these cadets have received training from the State police after the NCC Directorate here formed a Disaster Management Cell headed by Brigadier PM Bali to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cadets were provided with personal protective equipment by the city police. The cadets were divided into 10 teams of 8 cadets each headed by an Associate NCC Officer (ANO) and a Permanent Instructional (PI) staff.

“This exercise is likely to go on for another two days. More than 200 Senior Division Cadets of over 18 years have volunteered for this cause from Meghalaya, all of whom will be deployed in phases,” a defence spokesperson quoted in local reports.

Photo: PTI (Representative Image)

