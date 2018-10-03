Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 03 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

NCERT Syllabus in Schools From Next Academic Session, says Tripura CM

NCERT Syllabus in Schools From Next Academic Session, says Tripura CM
October 03
12:16 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said school textbooks and syllabus in the state taught only about former USSR president Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Ilych Lenin and little about Indian leaders.

“A new syllabus and study materials would be introduced in schools that will lay importance on Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, former President late APJ Abdul Kalam,” the chief minister said while while addressing an audience at the Tripura University’s Foundation Day and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday.

“The syllabus of schools and colleges seemed to have been prescribed by a political party,” Deb further said, adding, “It is very tough to see Indian history in textbooks these days. All that they have are Stalin, Lenin and the Russian Revolution. Our government is working to introduce NCERT syllabus in school textbooks from the next academic year.”

SOURCE: The Indian Express

Tags
NCERTtripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.