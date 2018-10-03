NCERT Syllabus in Schools From Next Academic Session, says Tripura CM

NET Bureau

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said school textbooks and syllabus in the state taught only about former USSR president Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Ilych Lenin and little about Indian leaders.

“A new syllabus and study materials would be introduced in schools that will lay importance on Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, former President late APJ Abdul Kalam,” the chief minister said while while addressing an audience at the Tripura University’s Foundation Day and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday.

“The syllabus of schools and colleges seemed to have been prescribed by a political party,” Deb further said, adding, “It is very tough to see Indian history in textbooks these days. All that they have are Stalin, Lenin and the Russian Revolution. Our government is working to introduce NCERT syllabus in school textbooks from the next academic year.”

SOURCE: The Indian Express