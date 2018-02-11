NCP Candidate House Gutted in Meghalaya

The house of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Desang M. Sangma in poll-bound Meghalaya was reduced to ashes in a fire suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit today.

Mr Sangma is contesting the February 27 assembly elections from Rongjeng assembly constituency, which he had represented for two terms.

Police said the fire incident took place at about 1815 hours in Rongjeng and continued for some time as there was delay in the Fire and Emergency Services were unable to get there from Rongjeng and had to wait for the vehicle to come from Williamnagar, the district headquarters of East Garo Hills, about 50 kms away by which time the entire building had been gutted.

“We received information of the fire nearly as soon as it occurred. Fire and Emergency Services crew immediately tried to reach the spot but in their eagerness, the fire tender fell into a ditch,” Superintendent of Police in-charge East Garo Hills district, Ringrang Momin said

Mr. Momin said that the bigger fire tender stationed at Rongjeng is underrepair for the past few days leading to a fire engine being sought from Williamnagar town.

Meanwhile, police have started their investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

