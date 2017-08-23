NCP Likely to Contest All Seats in Meghalaya Assembly Election

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to contest for all 60 seats in Meghalaya if they get prospective candidates, party state unit chief said on Wednesday.

“If we get prospective candidates, we will contest for all the 60 seats next year,” NCP state president Sanbor Shullai told reporters in Shillong.

Shullai claimed that many sitting MLAs belonging to different political parties and former legislators would soon be joining the party.

The party has two MLAs in the House of 60 and Saleng Sangma, who had recently associated himself with the party, said that he along with other MLAs from Garo Hills would soon join the party officially.

The NCP is currently supporting the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance (MUA-II) government.

-PTI