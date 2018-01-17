NCP Sounds Poll Bugle in Garo Hills, Praful Patel Attacks Mukul

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The Nationalist People’s Party (NCP) on Wednesday sounded poll bugle in Garo Hills and came down heavily on the Congress-led Mukul Sangma government for its failure to ensure development in Meghalaya.

“People had given their mandate to the Congress party but they have failed to develop the state. The road are in bad shape in different parts of Garo Hills be it Baghmara, Phulbari or Tikrikilla, we have to search for road. There is road or not, we are confused”, said Praful Patel, general secretary of NCP addressing a rally in poll-bound Meghalaya at Tura.

He attacked Mukul Sangma on the chief minister’s ambitious Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), which promises insurance cover of Rs. 2.80 lakh for each family. “In paper the scheme looks glossy and very big in its name but in reality there is poor implementation of the scheme and people have hardly received its benefit”.

He said that government should better the health infrastructure and make medical aid available to the people but the government has fooled the people.

The problems of people are at its peak but political parties came with their tall promises for development only during elections. “For the past five years, the government was busy in corruption and now ahead of election all kinds of promises are being made. As if in a day or two things will change”, he said.

He said that political parties will make all attempts to instill hope and keep their voters happy with food and other facilities but after the election they will disappear and people will be forced to live in darkness. “We should not get lured by parties who will keep us happy for two days and leave us astray”, Patel added.

Interacting with media, after the rally Patel said, “People are disillusioned with the Congress. There is lack of development and corruption in the implementation of various welfare programmes. People want change and NCP will be a formidable force to form the next government given the situation where people are not happy with BJP as they pose a threat on the cultural identity of the people of the state”.

He said that the National People’s Party (NPP) founded by Late Purno Sangma is weaken after his demise and their leaders will not be able to revive it, while added that BJP has not shown any respect to NPP at the centre.

Confident of forming the next government in Meghalaya, he said, “If there is a situation, where we have to partner with any other parties, we would look for regional and secular parties”. However, when asked if they are willing to forge ties with Congress or NPP, Patel said, “We would not make any guesses, we will take decision at an appropriate item”.

He informed that eight candidates were finalised in a party meeting held at Tura today and their names will be announced soon. He also informed that sitting legislator from South Tura John Leslee K. Sangma would also contest election from NCP ticket, apart from sitting legislator of Gambegre Saleng Sangma, who recently joined the party and was elevated to the post of state president.