NDA Government Proposed to Hike the Allocation for NE Region By 21 Per Cent

NET Bureau

The NDA government has proposed to hike the allocation for the Northeast region by 21 per cent to Rs 58,166 crore in the 2019-20 Budget Estimates over 2018-19.

Presenting the NDA government’s last Budget, Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal said the allocation for the northeastern States is being proposed to be increased by 21 per cent to Rs 58,166 crore in 2019-20 Budget Estimates over 2018-19. People of the Northeast have also received significant benefits of infrastructure development, he said and added that Arunachal Pradesh came on the air map recently, while Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram have come on India’s rail map for the first time.

The Finance Minister said that the government will introduce container cargo movement to the Northeast by improving the navigation capacity of the Brahmaputra River. Some projects, which were stuck for decades, like the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been completed. With the commissioning of the Pakyong airport in Sikkim, the number of operational airports in the country has crossed 100, he added.

Because of ‘UDAAN Scheme’, today an ordinary citizen is also travelling by air.

India is the fastest highway developer in the world with 27 km of highways built each day, he said.

Meanwhile, describing the interim Budget as a “jhumla” Budget, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said that the Budget presented today falls far short of expectations. “Whatever had been promised earlier has not been implemented in five years. How can they implement them in such a short period?” Gogoi asked. “Unemployment is highest in five years and 11 million jobs have been lost under Modi’s watch. Prices of essential items have gone up and farmers are in distress. At the fag-end of their term they have made promises they can’t keep. How can the people trust them now?” asked Gogoi.

Source: The Assam Tribune