NDA will win Lok Sabha elections: Mizoram BJP president JV Hluna

NET Bureau

BJP Mizoram president John V Hluna Monday claimed that the NDA will retain power at the Centre and the party’s Lok Sabha candidate in the state could become Union Minister if he wins the election.

Nirupam Chakma is the BJP’s candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram. Polling in Mizoram would be held on April 11.

Hluna claimed that the BJP-led NDA will win the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and if Chakma wins the seat that would mean that Mizoram could have an Union Minister.

“Nirupam Chakma, being elected to the state legislature for five times and a member in the state council of ministers for a decade, has sufficient experience to represent Mizoram in the Parliament,” the BJP Mizoram chief said.

Hluna said that if any political party in Mizoram could counter Hindutva, it would be the state BJP members, who are Christians and most suited to do the job.

Source: Business Standard