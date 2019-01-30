NDFB Calls for Assam Bandh Against October 30,2008 Serial Bomb Blasts Verdict

NET Bureau

The National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) has called for an Assam Bandh on Thursday against the court order sentencing National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) chief Ranjan Daimary along with nine other their leaders to life imprisonment for the October 30serial blast.

After the court’s verdict, in NDFB stronghold Udalguri, shops and business establishment shut itself down.

NDFB also threatened to hinder the peace process. The Assam police have taken position all over the Bodo dominated areas to prevent any unforeseen incident.