Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

NDFB Chief Ranjan Daimary &14 Others Convicted in 2008 Assam Blasts

NDFB Chief Ranjan Daimary &14 Others Convicted in 2008 Assam Blasts
January 28
12:42 2019
NET Bureau

A special CBI court in Guwahati on Monday convicted National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) founder Ranjan Daimary and 14 others in the 2008 Assam serial bombings.

The 2008 Assam bombings took place on October 30, 2008, around noon with as many as 18 bombs going off simultaneously in the markets of Guwahati and surrounding areas of western Assam. The blasts had left 81 people dead and 470 injured.

Special public prosecutor TD Goswami said the state has demanded death penalty. The CBI special court in Guwahati will pronounce the quantum of punishment on January 30.

The group is in talks with the Government of India. Anjali Daimary, a rights activist and sister of Ranjan Daimary, said this kind of judgement and peace process cannot go together.

Source: Hindustan Times

2008Assam BlastsNDFBRanjan Daimary
