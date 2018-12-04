Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 04 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

NDFB (S) Cadres Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

December 04
13:00 2018
NET Bureau

In a joint operation by the Army and police officers, nine cadres of outlawed NDFB(S), including a teenager, have been arrested from Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh.

The rebels were infiltrating into India from their training camp in Myanmar when security forces apprehended them Sunday, Director General of Police SBK Singh said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including pistols and AK- 56 rifles, were recovered from their possession.

“Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Red Horns Division of Assam Rifles and Jairampur Police ambushed the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) rebels on their infiltration route,” Singh said, adding that the operation has dealt a “body blow” to the militant outfit.

The apprehended cadres have been identified as Sulekha Brahma @ B Sansuli (20), Sumuriya Narzari @ N Swithma, (19), Rajesh Basumatari, (20), Gaodong Muchahari @ M Goutuma (21), Rita Sargyari @ SRwirub (20), Rotjona Narzary @ N Daneosilang (24), Man Ram Basumatari @ BM Maofung (24), Dilip Narzari @ D Dwijilang (23) and Binaram Narazari @ N Bibar (21).

They were apprehended from a jungle area in between Chamro and Longman villages.

A case has been registered at Jairampur Police Station under Arms Act.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

Image Credit: Google

