Tue, 06 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

NDFB-S Militant Killed in Assam Encounter

NDFB-S Militant Killed in Assam Encounter
March 05
20:09 2018
A member of the banned militant outfit NDFB (Songbijit) was killed in an encounter with security forces in lower Assam’s Kokrajhar district early on Monday, a senior police official said.

On a tip off about the presence of three-four members of the outfit in a jungle in Serfunguri area, a joint team of the Army and police reached there, Superintendent of Police Rajen Sing said.

On seeing them, the militants started firing and the securitymen retaliated and in the shoot-out, one extremist was killed while the others managed to flee, he said. The deceased is yet to be identified.

The SP said an AK series rifle, 16 rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone with a Bhutanese SIM, Rs 2,740 in cash, extortion notes and some medicines were recovered from the spot.

-PTI

