NDFB(S) Cadre Nabbed by Indian Army and Chirang Police

Based on specific intelligence about movement of NDFB cadres in and around Sukentaklai river near the Bhutan border, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Chirang police. In the operation, the team apprehended one NDFB cadre. The apprehended cadres has been identified as Philimon Narzay, resident of Amguri.

Sophisticated weapons and ammunition were recovered from him. The operation is a result of high alertness level, swift action and co-ordinated efforts of the security forces. This is a major setback to the militant group and has dealt a severe blow to their extortion efforts and weapon dealings in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

Source: The Sentinel