Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 09 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

NDFB(S) Cadre Nabbed by Indian Army and Chirang Police

NDFB(S) Cadre Nabbed by Indian Army and Chirang Police
November 09
20:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Based on specific intelligence about movement of NDFB cadres in and around Sukentaklai river near the Bhutan border, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Chirang police. In the operation, the team apprehended one NDFB cadre. The apprehended cadres has been identified as Philimon Narzay, resident of Amguri.

Sophisticated weapons and ammunition were recovered from him. The operation is a result of high alertness level, swift action and co-ordinated efforts of the security forces. This is a major setback to the militant group and has dealt a severe blow to their extortion efforts and weapon dealings in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

Source: The Sentinel

Tags
assamAssam Policebhutan borderIndian ArmyNDFB
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.