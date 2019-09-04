NET Bureau

A delegation of NDPP leaders called on the Governor of Nagaland, RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan Tuesday and assured all assistance and cooperation towards achieving peace through an honorable and acceptable political solution.

NDPP through its media & communications committee stated that the led by the state chief minister Neiphiu Rio also appreciated the governor’s concerns on improving governance and ensuring transparency. The delegation also assured him of support towards achieving the common endeavours. NDPP highlighted the aspiration of the party to strive towards meritocracy and improve governance at all levels while promoting opportunities for the youth of Nagaland.

The party also reiterated its stand of supporting and facilitating the “Indo-Naga” political dialogue and called for an early political solution to the decades old imbroglio.

Further, the delegation discussed issues concerning enhancing development and improving connectivity, especially air connectivity. The delegation wished the Governor a successful tenure and assured him of all possible cooperation.

Other members of the delegation included NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, working presidents Alemtemshi Jamir, Nyiemnie Konyak and secretary general Abu Metha.

Source: Nagaland Post