Thu, 31 May 2018

Northeast Today

NDPP Leading in Nagaland Lok Sabha Bypoll

NDPP Leading in Nagaland Lok Sabha Bypoll
May 31
16:10 2018
Nagaland’s ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Tokheho Yepthomi was ahead of his Naga People’s Front rival C. Apok Jamir as the counting of votes in the May 28 by-election to the lone Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency proceeded.

State’s Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said Yepthomi is leading by 137,270 votes in a straight contest against Jamir.

Yepthomi, a former Nagaland cabinet minister, has so far got 501,903 votes while Jamir, a former Rajya Sabha member and son of former Chief Minister S.C. Jamir bagged 364,633 votes.

So far 3,563 voters have opted the none of the above (NOTA) option.

The NDPP candidate was supported by the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance coalition partner which comprised of Bharatiya Janata Party, National People’s Party and Janata Dal-United.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, which drew blank in the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections, supported Jamir.

The by-election was necessitated in the lone Lok Sabha seat of Nagaland after Neiphiu Rio gave up his parliamentary post to become the state Chief Minister.

-IANS

