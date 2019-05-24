Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 24 May 2019

Northeast Today

NDPP’s Tokheho clinches victory in last moments

NDPP’s Tokheho clinches victory in last moments
May 24
12:01 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Even as the NDA swept through the country in a wave of victories on 23rd May, the lone Lok Sabha parliamentary seat from Nagaland state saw an intensely close battle between the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), with the former emerging winner at the last hours of counting.
The NDPP’s Tokheho Yepthomi was declared as the eventual winner by a margin of 16,344 votes against his closest competitor, veteran Congress leader KL Chishi who led the counting for the most part of the day. As counting ended, Yephtomi registered 5,00,510 votes while Chishi got 4,84,166 votes. Others in the fray included the NPP’s Hayithung Tungoe (14997 votes) and independent candidate Dr MM Thromwa Konyak (4620 votes). Meanwhile, 2064 votes were cast under the None of the Above (NOTA) category.

In an election campaign which was dominated by debates regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the Naga political issue, the NDPP’s victory margin of 16,344 was however considerably less when compared to their last win. In the 2018 bye-election to the Lok Sabha, Yepthomi had comfortably won by a margin of over one lakh votes.
Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer, Abhijit Sinha in a press conference stated that counting went ahead smoothly and the respective AROs counted each of the assembly segments sequentially.
The counting for the Parliamentary Constituency concluded at around 7:30 pm.
Sinha thanked the RO, all the AROs and all the election-related officers and staff throughout the state for ensuring the conduct of the entire counting process in a smooth and efficient manner.

Source: The Morung Express

Tags
general elections 2019NDPPTokheho Yepthomi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.