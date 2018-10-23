NE Olympic Games: Arunachal State Team leaves for Manipur

NET Bureau

The Arunachal Pradesh contingent for the first North East Olympic Games departed for Imphal, Manipur, on Monday. Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Dani Salu flagged off the team at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy complex here.



Salu encouraged the athletes to perform up to their potential and bring laurels to the state by winning medals.

Highlighting the recent performance of the state’s athletes in various national and regional events, he said: “Arunachal is now becoming a sports power in the country.”



Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Abraham K Techi and Arunachal Karate-Do Association president Likha Tara briefed the players about the games.



Both Tara and Abraham advised them to maintain team spirit and discipline throughout the Games.



The state has fielded 184 athletes in the Games, scheduled to begin at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex (Imphal) on 24 October.

The Games will feature 12 sports disciplines – archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, football (men & women), judo, karate, shooting, Taekwondo, table tennis, weightlifting, and Wushu.



Arunachal Pradesh will compete in all 12 disciplines.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times