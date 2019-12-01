Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 01 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Nearly 1.6 lakh people are fighting for their cases in Foreigners Tribunals: Assam minister

Nearly 1.6 lakh people are fighting for their cases in Foreigners Tribunals: Assam minister
December 01
10:29 2019
NET Bureau

Nearly 1.6 lakh people are fighting for their cases in Foreigners Tribunals to prove their Indian citizenship across Assam, the state Assembly was informed on Saturday.

Assam Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in a written reply to a query by AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam that cases were registered against 1,58,554 people in the Foreigners Tribunal (FTs) till May 31, 2019.

Out of all the orders as declared foreigners, 1,31,459 cases have been contested by the accused and in 68,789 cases, the judgements were passed ex-parte, the House was informed.

Patowary replying on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the Home portfolio, said that Assam currently has 1,13,738 ‘D’ voters (doubtful voters) and necessary action is taken in this regard according to orders passed by the FTs.
He further said that the government has recently appointed 221 more members in the FTs across the state.

Source: Times OF India

