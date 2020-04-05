Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 05 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

NEC fund for Arunachal

NEC fund for Arunachal
April 05
04:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has released Rs 3.25 crore to Arunachal Pradesh to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the State, a statement issued on Saturday said. This financial assistance does not fall under the existing central packages and can be utilised as “gap-funding” for the initiatives taken by the State Government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NEC has released the amount to the State Government on Friday. The flexibility (for using the resource) would enable the State to respond effectively in a timely manner as per the situation on the ground,” the statement said.

The fund is “in addition to the resources allocated by the DoNER and the NEC to the State Government under the existing schemes, it said.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.