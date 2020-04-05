NEC fund for Arunachal

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has released Rs 3.25 crore to Arunachal Pradesh to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the State, a statement issued on Saturday said. This financial assistance does not fall under the existing central packages and can be utilised as “gap-funding” for the initiatives taken by the State Government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NEC has released the amount to the State Government on Friday. The flexibility (for using the resource) would enable the State to respond effectively in a timely manner as per the situation on the ground,” the statement said.

The fund is “in addition to the resources allocated by the DoNER and the NEC to the State Government under the existing schemes, it said.

Source: The Assam Tribune