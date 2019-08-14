NEC releases Rs 75 cr for Longleng-Tuensang road

NET Bureau

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has released Rs 75 crore out of the sanctioned Rs 188 crore as the first instalment, to the Nagaland PWD for the upgrade of the Longleng-Tuensang road.

NEC Secretary Ram Muivah said this at a consultative meeting on rehabilitation and upgrade of the Longleng-Tuensang road under the North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) at Sakshi in Longleng district on Monday, an official release stated yesterday.

He said the road project would begin in the first week of October after completion of the tender formalities by the PWD.

The existing three-metre major district road will be extended by an additional seven-metre surface along with both black topping and cementing, Muivah said. He added the NEC would maintain the road for four years after its completion.

He said a 46-km road from Nokzang in Mon district to Longding in Arunachal Pradesh under the NERSDS has been completed and another 30-km road from Mon to Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh would be taken up soon.

He said various road construction projects have been taken up in eastern Nagaland areas, keeping in mind that Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation areas are connected with the rest of the districts of the State.

Apart from road construction, the NEC has been implementing other projects for the development of eastern Nagaland, Muivah added. Tea plantation and processing have been initiated in Longkhim and Chare areas, and piggery and ginger processing at Hukchang village in Tuensang district. Muivah said bringing road connectivity to the far-flung areas of the North Eastern region is the main objective of the NEC.

Nagaland Minister for Health and Family Welfare S Pangnyu Phom, who was also present in the meeting, said unlike other projects, the Longleng-Tuensang road project would be entirely funded by the NEC, and that it would not only benefit the people of the two districts but also the entire population in east Nagaland.

He appealed to the village councils to bring the road under their respective jurisdictions for quality and speedy completion. Phom said no compensation would be paid to the landowners for upgrade of the road and appealed to all concerned to join the development process.

Source: The Assam Tribune