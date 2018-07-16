NEC to Focus on Manipur says Manipur Governor Heptullah

Manipur State governor, Najma Heptullah said that the North-Eastern Council (NEC) which is the centralised planning body for the eight northeastern states will focus on Manipur development.

She made this statement on Sunday at Raj Bhavan while giving report of her recent visit to Shillong to attend the NEC meeting on last Monday, which was chaired by home minister, Rajnath Singh.

The meeting included tabling of an action-taken plan report on the 64th plenary and approval of the draft annual plan of NEC for 2018-19 by the council at Shillong.

The meeting discussed major issues of the NE region which include transformation of several districts in the region, strengthening livelihood programmes, water resources management, catchment area treatment through afforestation, doubling farmers’ income by 2022 and road connectivity among others.

The meeting was attended by governors and chief ministers of the north east states and also Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) minister Jitendra Singh.

Najma recounted that during the two-day meeting, she had raised strong voice on border and security issues of the state. “I had also mentioned that Manipur has quite suffered a lot in the past because of frequent bandhs and blockades in the past, therefore has not got a good share of money. I had asked for fair share of proper funding for development,” she added.

The governor reported that development should not be based on size of the state but be based on developmental index as Assam is the only big state in the region and have been enjoying much focus and support because of its size as compared to other small states.

She had also informed that 29 projects are approved for the state and will be taken up seriously by the NEC. New projects will be given after the incomplete projects are done, she added.

The NEC developmental projects will mainly focus on tourism, especially on Loktak Lake as it is the biggest lake in North-east region but has been dying. Developing the infrastructure and connectivity to the lake is very much needed, she asserted.

Loktak will soon get its due recognition and seriousness, she added.

She also informed that the national projects which had funded in 90:10 ratio will be now funded 100 percent by the centre.