Need for ‘Make in India’ Health Module in Northeast:

DONER Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday called for a ‘Make in India’ health module in the northeast region under the Public-Private Partnership mode to meet the changing health needs of the 21st century.

Stating that topographical and geographical conditions in different regions of India vary, he called for introduction of Helicopter Care Service in the form of air clinics wherein specialist doctors could fly to remote areas to hold the OPD and on way back could also carry some needy patients requiring hospitalization.

“Disorders like diabetes and heart disease are now also on the rise in rural areas. On the other hand, the access to modern modalities of treatment is confined only to cities and big towns, as a result of which 70 per cent of rural population gets access only to 1/3rd of country’s hospitalization facilities and over 600 million people in the country are deprived of access to affordable healthcare,” said Singh.

He was speaking at a health conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

-IANS