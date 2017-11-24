Need Mechanism to Preserve Manpuri Pony: Biswajit

In Manipur, we need a mechanism to preserve Manipuri pony, this was stated by state Commerce and Industry minister Thongam Biswajit Singh.

“Polo is well known throughout the world and it is very necessary to preserve the Manipuri Pony,” he informed, adding, “The game of polo originated from Manipur and was introduced by King Kangba.”

He further added that according to the Royal Chronicle, the game is known as Sagol-Kangjei in earlier time and as the game is related with pony, we need a mechanism to preserve the Manipuri pony.

Biswajit further stressed that promoting other indigenous game like Yubi Lakpi is the need of the hour in order to showcase the rich cultural heritage through the world. He also assured to extend possible help in preserving pony in the state.