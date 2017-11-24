Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 24 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Need Mechanism to Preserve Manpuri Pony: Biswajit

Need Mechanism to Preserve Manpuri Pony: Biswajit
November 24
12:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In Manipur, we need a mechanism to preserve Manipuri pony, this was stated by state Commerce and Industry minister Thongam Biswajit Singh.

“Polo is well known throughout the world and it is very necessary to preserve the Manipuri Pony,” he informed, adding, “The game of polo originated from Manipur and was introduced by King Kangba.”

He further added that according to the Royal Chronicle, the game is known as Sagol-Kangjei in earlier time and as the game is related with pony, we need a mechanism to preserve the Manipuri pony.

Biswajit further stressed that promoting other indigenous game like Yubi Lakpi is the need of the hour in order to showcase the rich cultural heritage through the world. He also assured to extend possible help in preserving pony in the state.

Tags
Manipuri PonyThongam Biswajit Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.