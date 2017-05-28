Need to Dispel Perception That PSCs Can be Influenced by Politicians: Mukul

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Saturday stressed on the need to dispel the perception that the states public service commission (PSC) can be influenced by politicians and the government.

“Across the nation there is a perception among the people that the state PSCs can be influenced by the politicians and government and this need to be dispelled such perceptions,” the chief minister said while addressing the standing committee of state public service commissions in Shillong.

He said the deliberations of the conference will ensure that it culminate into a desired outcome for better, competent and transparent PSCs that will ensure efficient and better governance. He also said that such engagements with the Standing Committee will culminate into ensuring that the PSCs are capable of insulating themselves from such situations.

The Chief Minister also said that it is also necessary to empower the job seekers to decide upon their career path by supporting them with the right counselling and coaching. He also informed that recruitment of local youths in the armed forces has increased over the years due to various career interventions of the state government.

Special invitee UPSC chairman David Syiemlieh highlighted two important expectations of PSCs by the framers of the constitution of India that is to Indianization of services and to maintain efficient and contended PSCs free from political interference.

He said that PSCs need to free themselves from such influences and strive to ensure that recruitment to services should bridge the social and economic differences in the country. He hoped that the conference will consider the important aspect of Digitization of state PSCs.

The National Conference of State PSCs is a forum formed under the aegis of UPSC and with all State PSCs in India as its members. The National Conference is recognized as an important national level forum to share the mutual experiences and to work towards improving the functioning of PSCs in India.

The Standing Committee consists of Chairman of Telengana State PSC as Chairman, and Chairmen of PSCs of Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh as its members.

-PTI