Need to do away with mercy plea for child rapists, says President Ram Nath Kovind

NET Bureau

Amid nationwide outrage over multiple cases of rape and murder, President Ram Nath Kovind has said there should be no provision of mercy pleas for child rapists.

“Rape convicts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act should not be allowed mercy petition,” President Ram Nath Kovind said at an event in Rajasthan on Friday.

The President said, “Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under the POCSO Act should not have the right to file mercy petition. Parliament should review mercy petitions.”

The Union Home Ministry has, meanwhile, sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

The move came two days after the file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the Home Ministry.

The file was forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision. The Home Ministry has also commented in the file recommending the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the official said.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests.

The rejection of the mercy plea of the Nirbhaya gang rape comes at a time when there is nationwide outrage over the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Source: India Today